Alcaraz withdraws from Canadian Masters with fatigue

Reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from next week's Canadian Masters in Montreal due to fatigue, Tennis Canada said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Spanish world number three is still in contention in the men's singles tournament at the Paris Olympics where he and Rafa Nadal lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles competition.

"It has been a very long season for me and due to the accumulation of matches and fatigue, I will not be able to play in Montreal this year," four-times Grand Slam winner Alcaraz said in a Tennis Canada statement.