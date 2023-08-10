Andy Murray hopes instinctive Carlos Alcaraz does not ditch 'Kamikaze' approach

Andy Murray said he hopes world number one Carlos Alcaraz can follow his instincts and continue playing tennis with freedom and fearlessness, even if that approach appears a bit "kamikaze" at times.

Murray predicted two years ago that the reigning US Open and Wimbledon champion was destined for success, and this week the former world number one said there was more to the 20-year-old's game than his power and technical ability.

"The thing that I love about watching him is the freedom that he plays with, and part of that is youth, I think. I just hope he doesn't lose that," Murray said on the ATP website during the Canadian Open. "Sometimes it looks a little bit kamikaze, but he just is totally instinctive. And I love that."