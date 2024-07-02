Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon singles, to play doubles

London: Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition in what will be his final Wimbledon, the 37-year-old's management team said on Tuesday.

He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie.

Murray underwent surgery recently to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," Murray's team said.