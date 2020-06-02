Athletes struggle for training facilities

It’s been two weeks since the Sports Ministry allowed resumption of training at sports complexes and stadia across the country as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines but there has been no activity at the Sree Kanteerava stadium yet.

The relaying of the synthetic track at the stadium has hit a roadblock due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) has ruled out practice sessions inside the stadium till the project is completed, leaving athletes and coaches with a headache of finding an alternative venue to resume training.

As per the government order, the track work was to commence in January. Owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the raw materials, to be imported from abroad were delayed. Advanced Sport Technologies LLP, a Delhi-based company that won the tender to modernise the track, kick-started the work in the second week of March before the lockdown stopped the proceedings.

It’s been a status quo since then, KAA secretary A Rajavelu told DH. “It’s a 130-day project. But we are struggling to get the materials due to the current situation. Our hands are tied. We are looking at the State government for help in this matter,” he said.

The 200-metre track, adjacent to the stadium, was earlier considered an option for athletes by the KAA. “Specific training isn’t possible on the 200-metre track. It’s just a warm-up area,” Rajavelu said. The hostels in the stadium are being used as quarantine wards, further restricting the entry for outsiders.

Several top athletes of the State are regular users of the Kanteerava. Though many championships have been postponed due to the Covid-19, athletes find it important to remain fit and stay in touch with their respective disciplines.

The Sports Authority of India (South Centre) here has allowed only its campers to train, barring entry of other athletes into the campus. With one of its cooks having recently tested positive for the coronavirus, the centre has come up with more stringent rules. Apart from the Olympic-bound hockey squads (men and women), KT Irfan and Bhawana Jat -- two race-walkers who have qualified for the Tokyo meet – began training on Monday.

The KAA wants its athletes to practice at the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports’ facility in Vidyanagar, near the international airport. However, for now, only athletes of that hostel are permitted use the stadium.

“We are totally confused,” said senior coach Aiyappa BP. “This is a big blow to us. SAI must allow at least elite athletes from outside. Vidyanagar facility is an option but it involves many procedures that haven’t happened. The KAA must put pressure on the DYES, which is the government body, to speed up the track work. I will soon talk to the Sports Minister. I have had a chat with Bangalore Urban District Athletics Association (BUDAA) president Iliyas Ahmed to discuss the issue,” he said.

Aiyappa, who coaches many national champions, said he is looking at the GKVK campus as a temporary solution.

Athletes, who are forced to compromise on their training activities, are feeling the urge to hit the track as soon as possible. “Nothing can replace the experience of running on the track. A place like Cubbon Park is good for endurance-building. If athletes decide to do specific training there, they are at risk of getting injured,” said multiple national medallist and middle distance runner VishwambharKolekar.