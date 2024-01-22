Australian Open 2024: Polish teenager Tomek Berkieta produces fastest serve

The fastest serve in the men's draw at Melbourne Park this year was the 231-kph effort off the racket of American Ben Shelton in his third round match.

Berkieta's compatriot Hubert Hurkacz registered the second fastest at 226 kph in his opening match and said on Monday he was well aware of the teenager's prowess.

"We had a chance to practice back in Poland, he really nukes the ball, so hopefully he has a great week here," the ninth seed said after securing his place in the quarter-finals with a victory over Arthur Cazaux.

"I just go for precision," Hurkacz added with a laugh. Australian Sam Groth, now a politician representing a seat just outside Melbourne, hit the fastest recorded serve at a professional tournament with a 263 kph missile at the Busan Open Challenger in 2012. He lost the match in straight sets.