Alcaraz gears up for Zverev hurdle in Melbourne

Zverev has put that defeat in quarter-finals in New York down to fatigue after playing a marathon encounter against Jannik Sinner the previous round, and the German got his revenge when he beat Alcaraz in the year-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

"I'm not like (at) the U.S. Open where I was completely dead and where I feel like I'm physically exhausted," Zverev said after beating Cameron Norrie in his last match in Melbourne.

"I'm tired, for sure... but I'm not dead... I expect it to be very different."

Alcaraz, who has been pushed past three sets only once in Melbourne, has spent about five hours less on court than Zverev, and the Spaniard's inventive all-court game has been a highlight of the tournament.

"I'm proud with the level that I am playing," Alcaraz said after his straight sets demolition of Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16.

"I'm feeling better and better every match that I'm playing and I'm coming into the quarter-final with a lot of confidence."

Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev is aiming to reach his third Australian Open semi-final in four years when he takes on big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz, who is making his first appearance in the last eight in Melbourne.

Hurkacz, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2021, has beaten Medvedev in their last two meetings and the Russian knows exactly what he can expect from the ninth seed.

"He serves well. It's tough to return his serve," Medvedev said. "That's going to be the key. I need to stay strong on my serve, don't give him the break, either try to break him or go to the tiebreak and try to win the tiebreak."