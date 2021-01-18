Australian Open: Players complain of 'bad' food in quarantine; order McDonald's instead

Ahead of the Australian Open beginning on February 8, several quarantined tennis players have complained of 'poor' quality of food offered by the hosts.

Over 70 players are now restricted to their hotel rooms after people on some of their charter flights tested positive for the coronavirus. Following which, the players have complained of rigid restrictions due to which they are not able to carry on their training.

Many players took to their respective social media handles to express annoyance at the 'poor' quality of food offered to them.

Spain's Carreno Busta shared a picture of his meal on Instagram which seemed to be a dry salad, an apple, and a juice cup. "Really?" he exasperated.

In another case, France's Benoit Paire has opted out of his quarantine meals entirely, picking meals from McDonald's instead.

After the complaints, Novak Djokovic wrote to the authorities demanding ease in the restrictions, however, the Australian officials denied demands and said the measures to control any spread of the coronavirus at the tournament will continue.

"There's no special treatment here. Because the virus doesn't treat you specially, so neither do we," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.