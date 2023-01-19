Australian Open: Vondrousova beats second seeded Jabeur

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  Jan 19 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 22:03 ist
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. Credit: Reuters Photo

Second seed Ons Jabeur crashed out of the second round of the Australian Open after an error-strewn display in a 6-1 5-7 6-1 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday.

The Tunisian, who stormed up the rankings last year after runs to the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, sprayed 50 unforced errors and had her serve broken eight times in the 102-minute contest.

There were only flashes of the brilliant racket skills that have made her such a favourite on the WTA tour as Vondrousova matched everything Jabeur threw at her on a chilly evening at Rod Laver Arena.

Jabeur saved some face by breaking the Olympic silver medallist when she was serving for the match for the first time but Vondrousova broke straight back to move on to a third-round meeting with fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova.

Ons Jabeur
Australian Open
Tennis
Sports News

