Bengaluru Open: Nagal keeps Indian hopes alive

The Bengaluru Open has been an annual event to favour Indian players who are familiar with the conditions. And the only one to stick to this narrative was an out-of-sorts Sumit Nagal who survived a 3-hour 19 minutes slugfest here on Tuesday.

With a Serbian handling the conditions better to down Prajnesh Gunneswaran and a predictable defeat for local wildcard entrant SD Prajwal Dev, the other two Indians bowed out of the ATP Challenger at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) courts.

In the battle of two 25-year-olds, it was Nagal who huffed, puffed and limped his way to a 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 win over Hoang Nam Ly of Vietnam.

The 409-ranked Nagal had a slow start when he went 2-4 down in the first set before fighting his way back to equalize and win the tie-breaker.

Though pocketing the first came as a relief, his body seemed to give way with every passing point thereafter. An advantage Ly made use of to claim the second set.

The former doubles partners - Ly and Nagal who won the junior Wimbledon boys doubles crown - continued their tussle in the third set until the crowd got behind the homeboy who survived on the added energy to close out the three-set thriller.

As for Gunneswaran, who entered the main draw after winning two qualifying matches, it was a 3-6, 4-6 loss against Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic.

The 19-year-old, who trains at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, struggled a bit under the harsh afternoon sun but played solid tennis to take out the crowd favourite.

Incidentally, Hamad, originally slated to play the qualifying rounds, found a place directly into the main draw after France’s Lucas Pouille pulled out.

The other Indian in the fray, Karnataka’s Prajwal was no match for Chinese Taipei’s Jason Jung. The 33-year-old qualifier swatted aside the Mysuru lad 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted little over an hour.

Second seed James Duckworth of Australia faced some challenges in the first set before running away with the second during his 7-6, 6-1 win over Rio Noguchi of Japan.

But it was curtains down Leo Borg, son of Swedish legend Bjorn Borg, who suffered a straight-sets 6-2, 6-3 loss to Taipei’s Yu Hsiou Hsu.

Results (round of 32): Sumit Nagal (Ind) bt Hoang Nam Ly (Vie) 7-6, 5-7, 6-4; 8-Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) bt Nikola Milojevic (Srb) 6-4, 6-1; 2-James Duckworth (Aus) bt Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 7-6, 6-1; Alibek Kachmazov bt Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Sebastian Ofner (Aut) 7-6, 3-6, 6-3; Jason Jung (Tpe) bt SD Prajwal Dev (Ind) 6-2, 6-2; Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) bt 7-Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 7-5, 6-2; James McCabe (Aus) bt Lorenzo Giustino (Ita) 6-2, 7-6; Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Ind) 6-3, 6-4; Harold Mayot (Fra) bt Dane Sweeny (Aus) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; 3-Ryan Peniston (GBR) bt Nino Serdarusic (Cro) 6-4, 6-2; Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) bt Leo Borg (Swe) 6-2, 6-3.