Bengaluru Open: Saketh, Ramkumar win doubles crown

Bengaluru Open: Saketh, Ramkumar win doubles crown

Banking on the support of the local crowd, the Indian pair won 6-3 6-2 at the KSLTA Stadium

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 12 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 21:43 ist
Ramkumar Ramanathan (L) with Saketh Myneni pose with the doubles winner trophy during the 'Bengaluru Open 2022' at KSLTA Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The pair won the title after defeating France’s Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Muller in the final. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the doubles title of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger after dominating their French rivals Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Muller in the final here on Saturday.

Banking on the support of the local crowd, the Indian pair won 6-3 6-2 at the KSLTA Stadium. This was Saketh's ninth doubles title at Challengers while Ramkumar registered his third victory in as many weeks.

Meanwhile, qualifier Borna Gojo of Croatia rallied brilliantly from a set down to put up a fantastic display in the last two sets against Frenchman Alexandre Muller and storm into the final of the singles event where he will clash with Taipei's Chun-hsin Tseng for the title.

Tseng scripted an upset victory (7-5, 6-4) over sixth seed Enzo Couacaud, also of France, after being 2-5 down in the first set.

The combination of the fast serves of Ramkumar and the deft volleys by Saketh proved to be a deadly combination as the duo raced to a 4-1 lead before annexing the first set at 6-3.

A visibly tired Muller, who had played two matches yesterday and Grenier could not contain the onslaught of winners from the Indian pair and succumbed without much fight.

The Gojo-Muller proved to a perfect match as both the players held their serves until the ninth game where Gojo lost his serve and eventually the set.

The second set also followed a similar pattern until Gojo broke his opponent's serve to go 5-3 up and held his serve to make his way back into the match. The momentum helped him so much that he did not give a semblance of a chance for his rival to make a comeback as he blanked Muller on the back of three breaks.

In the other semifinal, after Enzo had held his serve, the opponents broke each other's serve in the next three games as the Taipei player was down 2-5.

Once he got into the rhythm, Tseng never looked back winning five games in a row to capture the first set 7-5.

In the second set, both the players tested each other with Tseng finding the break he was looking for in the fifth game to wrap up the set and match. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Sports News
Tennis

What's Brewing

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

 