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Homesportstennis

Petr Bar Biryukov holds nerve to clinch title

During their final encounter at the SM Krishna Memorial, Biryukov appeared well prepared as the Russian served big, ran wild and mostly returned well while fearlessly facing Ivashka’s solid game head on.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 23:18 IST
Sports NewsTennis

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