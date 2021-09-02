Bizarre that vaccination mandatory for fans, not players, says Victoria Azarenka on US Open rules

After reaching the US Open final last year with no fans, Victoria Azarenka appreciates playing in front of people again.

Especially because of what they had to do to be in the stands.

Spectators must show proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to attend matches. Players are not required to get a shot and only about half on the men's and women's tours have.

"I want to start this conversation between our players, because to me that's a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not," Azarenka said.

"So I think that in my opinion, it's inevitable that it will be mandated at some point, like other leagues are doing.

"I don't see the point of stalling it really, because I think we all want to be safe, we all want to continue doing our jobs, and I know there is a lot of discussions about it."

After her 6-3 7-6 (1) victory over Jasmine Paolini, the three-time US Open runner-up said during her interview on the court that it was "cool" there were so many vaccinated people there to watch her.

Novak Djokovic said before the tournament he hopes the decision to get a vaccination remains a personal one. Azarenka thinks it's time for the players and tours to talk about taking it beyond that.

"I hope that as an association we make the best decision for our business, for our health, for the tournaments, for public," she said.

"And I think that we need to start this conversation, because as I said, in my opinion it's just inevitable."

Sabalenka's scare

As Aryna Sabalenka approached the net after beating Tamara Zidansek, she made clear that she wanted to shake with her left hand.

That's because the no 2 seed was trying to protect her right one.

Sabalenka said she hurt it when she fell on her right arm during her match and her finger was swollen afterward.

"We'll see tomorrow what's going on with my fingers, because right now it's a little bit bigger," she said.

"It's the colour of my finger is changing. It's getting darker."

Sabalenka had no trouble playing through the pain, winning 6-3 6-1 in 59 minutes. She had 24 winners to just 10 unforced errors.

Now she hopes there will be no effects from an injury that was so painful that she initially feared a broken hand.

"I was really worrying about my arm and my hand, and I'm really happy that I could finish this match," Sabalenka said.

"I have an extra day to see what's going on, and maybe to do the best recovery I can do. Yeah, we'll see. But I'm really, really hoping that I will be able to play on Friday."

Home country's hopes

After 13 American men made it to the second round of the US Open for the first time since 1994, Frances Tiafoe made sure at least two of them will get to the third round.

Tiafoe, a 23-year-old from Maryland now based in Florida, moved on Wednesday by beating Argentina's Guido Pella 6-1 6-2 7-5.

Tiafoe reached the fourth round at last year's US Open. He can return to that stage if he defeats No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev next.