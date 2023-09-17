Bopanna ends Davis Cup career on a high, India win 3-1 against Morocco

India's number one singles player Sumit Nagal outgunned Yassine Dlimi 6-3 6-3 in the first reverse singles to seal the home tie. Rookie Digvijay Pratap Singh will make his debut in the inconsequential fifth rubber.

It is only the second time that Nagal has won both his singles matches in a Davis Cup tie. He had achieved a similar result against Pakistan in 2019 in Kazakhstan. Nagal earned early breaks in both the sets, leaving Dlimi playing catch-up.

The win takes India to next year's World Group I play-offs.

An emotional Bopanna rested his India-shirt on the court, marking the end of his Davis Cup career in which he played 50 matches in 33 ties, winning 23 rubbers, including 13 in doubles.

Watched by his family and friends, Bopanna acknowledged their and fans' appreciation and blew kisses towards the stands.

About 50 of Bopanna's family and friends flew to Lucknow to watch the Coorg player in action one last time in Davis Cup.