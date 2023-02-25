Calm Purcell packs a strong punch

A semifinal clash between a placid campaigner and a temperamental teen held the promise of being a thrilling affair in the Dafa News Bengaluru Open here on Saturday.

And the battle between Australia’s Max Purcell, who likes keeping his emotions in check, and Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic, a wear-my-heart-on-the-sleeve competitor, lived up to that expectation.

In a contest that lasted a little over two hours, it was 24-year-old Purcell who emerged as the last man standing by securing a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 victory to move into the final round.

“Nothing changed for me mentally the whole time,” commented Purcell when asked about the see-saw battle at the post-match press conference.

The 6’1 feet Aussie made his intentions clear from the word go by breaking Medjedovic’s serve in the very first game. Purcell went on to break again in the seventh to race away with a 6-2 win in the opening set.

A seemingly upset Medjedovic walked back to his chair, stared at the water bottle to find ways to crack his stoic opponent. After all, every weapon he was throwing at Purcell from his armory had backfired so far.

Jogging back to the court with more intent now, the teenager looked to have found a way out when he went 3-0 up in the second set. But almost immediately, an unperturbed Purcell held his serves and broke twice to go ahead 5-4.

With the sizable crowd favouring the Serbian, who was either upset with the line call or caught beating himself up for unforced errors made while showcasing flashes of brilliance, held on to claim the second 7-5.

No break of serves meant the final set headed towards a tie-breaker. By now, the guess about the outcome of the match wasn’t a difficult one to make. With two serves in hand and leading 5-4 up, Purcell won the tie-breaker to close out the match followed by an outcry of ‘come on’ with a first pump for the first time.

Purcell will face fellow Australian James Duckworth, who took out compatriot James McCabe with a 6-3, 6-3 win, for the title.

Indian duo fall in final

It was disappointment for Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth when they narrowly missed out on the title by suffering a 3-6, 7-6, 11-9 loss to Korea’s Yunseong Chung and Taipei’s Yu Hsiou Hsu in the doubles final.

Results (singles, semifinal): 2-James Duckworth (Aus) bt James McCabe (Aus) 6-3, 6-3; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(4).