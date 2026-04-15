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Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to wrist injury

The 22-year-old Alcaraz is expected to return to action in Madrid and Rome as he builds towards the defence of his French Open title, beginning in Paris on May 24.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 17:08 IST
Sports NewsTennisCarlos AlcarazInjuryBarcelona Open

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