Coco Gauff captures Grand Slam title at US Open

“This is not just about George Floyd,” she said before listing other Black Americans who died as a result of police violence or supposed vigilante justice. “This is about Trayvon Martin. This is about Eric Garner. This is about Breonna Taylor. This is about stuff that’s been happening. I was 8 years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change? And it breaks my heart because I’m fighting for the future of my brothers. I’m fighting for the future of my future kids. I’m fighting for the future of my future grandchildren. So, we must change now.”