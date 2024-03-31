Collins tops Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season

Miami: American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season.

Collins won nearly 75 per cent of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on the way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning second set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

"This is my first WTA 1000 (title) and I worked so hard, it has taken me a bit longer than a lot of the other players," said 30-year-old Collins of her triumph.

"This whole week has been tough - I have played against some of the best players in the world, including being out here and sharing the court with Elena in the final," Collins said.

"Thank you to the fans. I've played a lot of tennis and in a few finals, but nothing compares close to this."

Collins, who said in January she would retire from tennis at the end of the season, was the surprise winner at the East Coast tournament, going one step further than her performance at the 2022 Australian Open when she reached the final.