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Tennis star Keegan Smith wins Karnataka Open

The Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh pair scored a straight-set 6-2, 6-3 win.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 06:26 IST
Sports NewsTennisKarnataka

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