Legal action likely against French Open organisers

Damir Dzumhur and coach taking legal action against French Open organisers over Covid-19 test

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Sep 22 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 21:46 ist
Damir Dzumhur

Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur is taking legal action against French Open organisers after he was barred from entering the qualification round after his coach Petar Popovic tested positive for Covid-19.

Popovic tested positive but argued it was a 'false positive' because he already had contracted the virus earlier this year, saying he was "full of antibodies".

Dzumhur and Popovic said they were denied a second test by French Open organisers, the French tennis federation (FFT), with Popovic saying a new test he underwent returned negative, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

"It's a scandal and a huge frustration," Popovic told L'Equipe on Tuesday.

"I'm sure we're going to win in court. They're going to pay a lot for this. It makes me crazy."

Six players have already been denied playing in the qualification phase amid positive coronavirus tests.

The main draw starts on Sunday.

The FFT was not immediately available for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
testing
French Open

What's Brewing

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

 