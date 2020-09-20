Defending champion Pliskova into Italian Open final

AFP
  • Sep 20 2020, 23:00 ist
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova plays a forehand to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their semi final match of the Women's Italian Open at Foro Italico in Rome on September 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 Defending champion Karolina Pliskova eased into the final of the WTA Italian Open on Sunday to set up a meeting with top seed Simona Halep of Romania.

Pliskova, the second seed, beat fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the final warm-up tournament on clay before the French Open.

Top seed Halep battled to conquer Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in their earlier semi-final at the Foro Italico.

World number two Halep is seeking her first Rome title after finishing runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

Italian Open
Tennis
Karolina Pliskova

