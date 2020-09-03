Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out of US Open with opening-round loss

India's Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic fought hard before going down in three sets to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the first round of the US Open men's doubles event here.
Sharan and Cacic lost 4-6 6-3 3-6 against Croatia's Mektic and Koolhof of the Netherlands in a tough contest that lasted one hour and 46 minutes on Wednesday.
The winners will next play Italy's Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.
The other Indian in the men's doubles draw -- Rohan Bopanna -- and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov will take on Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin of the United States in the first round.
