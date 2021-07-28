Djokovic books Olympics quarters clash with Nishikori

Djokovic books Olympics quarter-final clash with Nishikori

The Serb was a bronze medallist in 2008

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 28 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 16:05 ist
Novak Djokovic in action. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic will play Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics after the world number one breezed past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets on Wednesday.

Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar Golden Slam by defeating the 34th-ranked Spaniard 6-3, 6-1 to extend his winning run to 21 matches.

The Serb, a bronze medallist in 2008, is trying to emulate Steffi Graf's 1988 feat of winning Olympic gold and all four Grand Slams in the same year.

Novak Djokovic
Serbia
Olympics
Tennis
Tokyo 2020

