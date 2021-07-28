Djokovic books Olympics quarter-final clash with Nishikori

Novak Djokovic will play Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics after the world number one breezed past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets on Wednesday.
Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar Golden Slam by defeating the 34th-ranked Spaniard 6-3, 6-1 to extend his winning run to 21 matches.
The Serb, a bronze medallist in 2008, is trying to emulate Steffi Graf's 1988 feat of winning Olympic gold and all four Grand Slams in the same year.
