Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by 20-year-old Rune

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was sent spinning out of the Italian Open on Thursday, losing his quarter-final 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to 20-year-old Holger Rune in Rome on Wednesday.
The young Dane whistled through the first set as the 35-year-old Serb appeared to be struggling physically.
Djokovic was treated by the physio at 2-1 in the second set but went on to level the match before Rune produced a double break at the top of the third, going on to book his place in the semi-final.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way
'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled
Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future
Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism
Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game
Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets
US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music
Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh