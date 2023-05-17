Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by 20-year-old Rune

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was sent spinning out of the Italian Open on Thursday, losing his quarter-final 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to 20-year-old Holger Rune in Rome on Wednesday.

The young Dane whistled through the first set as the 35-year-old Serb appeared to be struggling physically.

Djokovic was treated by the physio at 2-1 in the second set but went on to level the match before Rune produced a double break at the top of the third, going on to book his place in the semi-final.