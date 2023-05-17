Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by Rune

Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by 20-year-old Rune

The young Dane whistled through the first set as the 35-year-old Serb appeared to be struggling physically

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • May 17 2023, 21:21 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 21:21 ist
Denmark's Holger Rune (R) and Serbia's Novak Djokovic shake hands after Rune won their quarterfinals match of the Men's ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome. Credit: AFP Photo

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was sent spinning out of the Italian Open on Thursday, losing his quarter-final 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to 20-year-old Holger Rune in Rome on Wednesday.

The young Dane whistled through the first set as the 35-year-old Serb appeared to be struggling physically.

Djokovic was treated by the physio at 2-1 in the second set but went on to level the match before Rune produced a double break at the top of the third, going on to book his place in the semi-final.

Sports News
Tennis
Novak Djokovic
Holger Rune
Italian Open

