Djokovic match suspended over local curfew, takes 2 set lead over Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic will need to resume his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew, media reports said.
Djokovic took a two sets lead over Hubert Hurkacz in their Wimbledon last 16 clash on Sunday when play was halted ahead of a locally agreed night-time curfew. Djokovic, playing his 100th match at the tournament, was 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6) ahead against the Pole when the match was suspended in time for the 11pm time limit.
More to follow...
