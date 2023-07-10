Djokovic match suspended over local curfew

Djokovic match suspended over local curfew, takes 2 set lead over Hurkacz

The play was halted ahead of a locally agreed night-time curfew

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2023, 03:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 03:45 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Credit: reuters Photo

Novak Djokovic will need to resume his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew, media reports said. 

Djokovic took a two sets lead over Hubert Hurkacz in their Wimbledon last 16 clash on Sunday when play was halted ahead of a locally agreed night-time curfew. Djokovic, playing his 100th match at the tournament, was 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6) ahead against the Pole when the match was suspended in time for the 11pm time limit.

 

More to follow...

Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Wimbledon
Sports News

