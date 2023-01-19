Djokovic ramps up quest for 22nd Slam after shock Nadal exit

Novak Djokovic continues his "dream" return to the Australian Open on Thursday with great rival and defending champion Rafael Nadal now removed from his path to a 10th Melbourne Park title.

The Serbian great started his bid to equal Nadal's 22 Grand Slam triumphs with a ruthless victory over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

He faces a second-round clash against 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who missed last year's Grand Slam because of his stance on Covid vaccines, received a rousing reception on Tuesday.

"I could not ask for a better start of the tournament in terms of support, in terms of how I felt on the court and also playing," he said.

Nadal had been a potential final opponent for Djokovic.

But the top seed suffered a hip injury in being shocked in straight sets by 65th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday and limped away from Melbourne Park.

Second seed Casper Ruud of Norway is drawn to meet Djokovic in the semi-final and will face a test against American world number 39 Jenson Brooksby earlier in the day.

Following Djokovic on to centre court to bring the curtain down on day four will be Tunisia's women's world number two Ons Jabeur against Marketa Vondrousova.

Jabeur, who reached two Grand Slam finals last year, struggled to exert her authority during a three-set battle with Tamara Zidansek in the first round and will be looking for an easier ride against the 86th-ranked Czech.

At the same time, on the neighbouring Margaret Court Arena, Andy Murray and his metal hip -- fresh from his five-set, almost five-hour thriller against Matteo Berrettini -- faces Australian hope Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I've played him a while ago in Davis Cup. Yeah, he definitely handed it to me that day, but I'm ready now," said Kokkinakis of the prospect of facing the Briton.

Organisers will hope the erratic Melbourne weather clams down after two days of extreme heat, rain and cold wreaked havoc with the schedule.

Six hours of play was lost on the outside courts Wednesday as rain fell and the mercury plunged to 16 degrees Celsius (61 Fahrenheit).

A day earlier there was a heat suspension when temperatures reached 37C.

In other second-round action Thursday, there will be a battle of big-hitters to open proceedings in centre court when women's fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus faces American world number 51 Shelby Rogers.

French number four seed Caroline Garcia faces former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada in an intriguing encounter.

In-form Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays America's Claire Liu.