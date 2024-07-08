Djokovic, Rybakina face tricky opponents to reach Wimbledon last eight

London: The fourth round of Wimbledon is due to be wrapped up the All England Club on Monday. Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic is up against 15th seed Holger Rune, while fourth seed Alexander Zverev and ninth seed Alex de Minaur will be trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time when they take on Taylor Fritz and Arthur Fils, respectively. Champion in 2022, Elena Rybakina is on the verge of reaching the quarters for the third time in a row but an in-form Anna Kalinskaya stands in her way.

Here are the latest results and highlights: