Djokovic targets peak form in Paris after patchy start to season

Novak Djokovic said he is building up to hit top form for his French Open title defence, after the world number one skipped last month's Madrid Masters and arrived early in Rome to continue his preparations for the year's second Grand Slam.

The Serb last competed at the Monte Carlo Masters in April where he lost to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals, and the record 24-times Grand Slam champion is still seeking his first trophy of the season.

The 37-year-old, who has split with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic, is currently working with former doubles world number one Nenad Zimonjic and said he was happy with his progress ahead of Roland Garros starting on May 26.