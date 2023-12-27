Djokovic wants to emulate Brady and play on into his 40s

Brady was in Djokovic's box at Roland Garros in June to watch his friend win the French Open, one of three Grand Slam trophies the Serbian captured in 2023 along with the Australian and US Open titles.

"I feel great in my own body right now and I've been playing some really high-quality tennis," Djokovic added.

"2023 was one of the best seasons I've had in my life and why stop while you're still playing great? So I'll keep going and take (each) year, one by one, and see how far I go."