Djokovic wins first set of Australian Open final against Thiem

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Feb 02 2020, 15:32pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 15:32pm ist
Austria's Dominic Thiem hits a return against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (AFP Photo)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic won the opening set of the Australian Open final 6-4 to take the lead over Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

Djokovic held a 3-0 lead before Thiem broke back but the Austrian then double-faulted on the second set point as he was serving to stay in the set.

Serbia's Djokovic, 32, is seeking his eighth Australian Open title while Thiem, 26, is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.

