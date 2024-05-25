Djokovic worried about French Open title defence

World number one Novak Djokovic said he does not consider himself a favourite ahead of his title defence at the French Open, which begins with a first-round match against local hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Sunday.

Djokovic's barren run ahead of Roland Garros continued as the 24-times Grand Slam winner was beaten 6-4 0-6 6-1 by Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semi-finals on Friday, weeks after losing heavily to Alejandro Tabilo in Rome.

The 37-year-old Serb is struggling to regain his rhythm with many fearing that his erratic form could spell trouble for his bid for a fourth Paris crown.

"Of course I am worried... I haven't been playing good at all this year," Djokovic told reporters after being beaten by Machac on Friday.