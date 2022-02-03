Djokovic's Covid-19 test was valid: Serbian prosecutors

Djokovic's Covid-19 test was valid, say Serbian prosecutors

Senior Serbian health officials have previously said that Djokovic's test was valid

AP
AP, Belgrade,
  • Feb 03 2022, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 10:59 ist
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Credit: AFP File Photo

Serbia's state prosecutors have rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for Covid-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open.

The prosecution office on Wednesday said in a statement that it had received a request for criminal proceedings against unnamed individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates, which were later used by Djokovic to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia.

“The prosecution acted according to the regulations, checks were performed, and it was determined that Novak Djokovic was tested several times and that the certificates on the test results from December 16, 2021 and December 22, 2021 are valid,” the statement said.

Foreign media, including Der Spiegel and the BBC, have reported discrepancies in the serial numbers of the tests Serbian authorities administered to the top-ranked Djokovic ahead of his trip to Australia, suggesting possible irregularities in the way they were issued.

Also Read | Djokovic remains number one despite Australian Open absence

Djokovic's media team and Serbian health authorities did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Senior Serbian health officials have previously said that Djokovic's test was valid.

Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open last month after an 11-day visa saga on the eve of the tournament because he failed to meet Australia's strict Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

To enter Australia, Djokovic submitted a positive Covid-19 test issued in Serbia on Dec. 16 for a visa exemption on the grounds that he had recently recovered from the virus.

Also Read | New virus rules put Djokovic at risk of missing French Open

The 34-year-old player is not vaccinated and the Australian government later decided to cancel his visa and deport Djokovic, saying his presence in Australia could stir anti-vaccination sentiments.

Djokovic's rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title. Djokovic and Roger Federer both have 20 major titles.

Djokovic is adored in his native Serbia. Since he returned home, Djokovic was seen visiting churches and attending liturgies in both Serbia and neighbouring Montenegro.

On Thursday, Djokovic is set to visit Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic who has been vocal in denouncing the Australian authorities for deporting the tennis star.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Sports News
Tennis
Serbia
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study

Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

 