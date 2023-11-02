Dominant Djokovic wins Paris Masters opener

World number one Novak Djokovic got off to a solid start in his quest for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title with a resounding 6-3 6-2 win over Tomas Etcheverry in the second round on Wednesday.

The Serb, who was playing his first singles match since the Davis Cup six weeks ago, has strengthened his grip at the top of the rankings, taking a 580-point lead over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who exited the tournament on Tuesday.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner made only nine unforced errors and did not drop serve throughout the match as he beat the Argentine world number 31 in one hour and 23 minutes.

"I am pleased .... Some parts of the match were really good, others losing the rhythm. But I think it is normal to be rusty a little bit after not playing an official match for so long," the 36-year-old Djokovic said.