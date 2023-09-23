Doubles the realistic hope for medals in tennis for Indians

With realistic expectations of a medal in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles sections, India’s singles entrants have a tough task of making it to the podium. Though Sumit Nagal is the fifth highest ranked player at 159 in the men's singles draw, the Chinese duo of Zhizhen Zhang (60), Yibing Wu (98), Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki (78) and South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon (112) will make his run in the later stages difficult. Nagal, however, has got a bye in his opening round.