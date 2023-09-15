ESPN misfires with blank flags for tennis stars

Can sports ever be separated from politics? During the recently concluded US Open tennis tournament, ESPN gave it a shot by displaying a blank flag next to Russian and Belarusian competitors. The network took the step out of deference to tennis’ governing authorities, which require Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as “neutrals” at international tournaments as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The point, in part, is to prevent Russia and Belarus from using the success of their athletes to score propaganda points. It’s an admirable goal. But forcing only certain players to compete under neutral flags accomplishes little and might even be counterproductive.

A blank flag next to an athlete’s name can’t conceal their nationality — even at ESPN. For example, during the men’s and women’s finals, the network’s app and website, which follow a different editorial standard than its broadcast channel, displayed a Russian flag next to Daniil Medvedev's name and a Belarusian one next to Aryna Sabalenka .