Father-son duo chasing tennis dreams as a coach-student combo

<p>Benagluru: Being a father of a teen, in itself, is a demanding job in today’s world. Add being a coach to the parental tasks and every responsibility becomes manifold.</p>.<p>With zero complaints, Chandrashekar B S is embracing the twin duties to his son and student Thanush Shekar - a budding tennis player from Karnataka. </p><p>And helping Chandrashekar in keeping the father and coach roles apart is his emphasis on compartmentalising and setting clear boundaries so neither himself nor the youngster take things for granted. </p>.<p>“Though Thanush held a racquet for the first time as a two-year-old, I only began coaching him after he turned eight. I wanted him to fall in love with tennis by himself and not force that feeling into him,” says the father, who is the owner and head coach of Tennis Academy For Learning (TAFL) which he opened in 2008 in Arekere, off Bannerghatta Road, here. </p>.<p>“Since day one, I have insisted that he address me as sir on court and in a tennis set-up. I’m a father to Thanush only outside of it. See, emotions take over as a parent when you watch your kid play or he might expect leniency if he considers me dad while coaching. Both aren’t good for either of us. So this clarity has helped for sure,” explains Chandrashekar, a native of Kanbile village in Suntikoppa taluk of Kodagu district. </p>.<p>The instruction might seem harsh, but the two agreeing on such an uncompromising deal is showing early results. </p>.<p>As of June 15 on the All India Tennis Association (AITA) under-12 ranking list, Thanush is at the No. 3 spot after having enjoyed being at the No. 1 position for 34 weeks. The 12-year-old represented the country twice - first time in Sri Lanka last year at the ATF 12-and-under Team Competition (South Asia regional qualifier where he finished third) before leading the country to a gold at the ATF Asia 12&U Team Competition in Nepal this year and qualify for the finals in Singapore to be played in September. This apart, the teenager has collected 11 AITA National Series titles and two AITA Super Series trophies. </p>.<p>“Of all the trophies, winning the Asian U12 Junior Championships in Indore (April this year) is my favourite,” offers Thanush. “I won both doubles and singles, that’s why.” </p>.<p>Adding more about his favourites, Thanush says: “My favourite shot in my game is the ‘Banana Shot’. Yes, just like Rafa (Rafael Nadal). He is my favourite and now it’s Carlos (Alcaraz).”</p>.<p>Given the claim, guessing his favourite Grand Slam isn’t tough. “Of course, the French Open and also Wimbledon,” Thanush stresses. While happiness takes over his voice when asked if one day he wishes to compete at the two Majors, the ‘coach first and then father’ Chandrasheker cautions it’s a long way away. </p>.<p>“The journey ahead is long and tough but irrespective of the results, it makes me happy and proud that he fully enjoys and loves playing tennis. That’s a big win for me as a coach and father,” concludes Chandrashekar. </p>