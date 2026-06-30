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Homesportstennis

Father-son duo chasing tennis dreams as a coach-student combo

With zero complaints, Chandrashekar B S is embracing the twin duties to his son and student Thanush Shekar - a budding tennis player from Karnataka.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 19:58 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 19:58 IST
Sports NewsTennis

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