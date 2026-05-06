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Former tennis players find second wing in pickleball

'Most times three people watching would be a big deal. But here the arena is filled with cheering spectators,' shares the Bengaluru girl.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:41 IST
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Sharmada Balu
Sharmada Balu
Rishi Reddy
Rishi Reddy
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:41 IST
Sports NewsTennisPickleball

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