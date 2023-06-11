French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud, clinches 23rd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.
The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - at least three times.
Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the US Open, got off to the better start with an early break.
Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third.
The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Marriages in China slump to historic low
How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life
Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate
Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet
Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel
Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films
Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch