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Homesportstennis

French Open 2026 | Andreeva and Chwalinska set up final showdown

Roland Garros was already guaranteed a new women's champion, and all eyes will be on Court Philippe Chatrier to witness which of the two contrasting journeys culminates in Grand Slam glory.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:50 IST
French OpenRoland GarrosTennisGrand SlamParis

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