French Open 2026 | Andreeva and Chwalinska set up final showdown

<p>Mirra Andreeva's dream run towards a maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open gathered momentum while qualifier Maja Chwalinska continued her own fairytale to set up an unlikely final in Paris.</p><p>Early exits for marquee names including defending champion Coco Gauff, four-time winner Iga Swiatek and world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka opened the door for a new cast of contenders, and both Andreeva and Chwalinska seized their chances.</p>.French Open 2026 | Mirra Andreeva races past Marta Kostyuk to reach maiden Grand Slam final.<p>After 19-year-old Russian Andreeva secured a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in a politically-charged semifinal, Chwalinska downed another Russian in Diana Shnaider 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to continue her remarkable run.</p><p>Roland Garros was already guaranteed a new women's champion, and all eyes will be on Court Philippe Chatrier to witness which of the two contrasting journeys culminates in Grand Slam glory and who hoists the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on Saturday (June 6).</p><p>"I never actually thought that I would be able to win big tournaments, or be in a Grand Slam final," said Andreeva, who could become the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title since Gauff's US Open triumph in 2023.</p><p>As has become practice for Ukrainian players since Russia's invasion of their country in 2022, Kostyuk did not pose for the traditional pre-match photograph with Andreeva and there was no handshake at the net after the match.</p><p>Chwalinska then became only the second qualifier to make a Grand Slam final in the professional era after Emma Raducanu's triumphant US Open run in 2021, when she earned a win over Shnaider playing superb tennis in tough moments.</p><p>"It was such a challenging match, for sure, mentally and physically," Chwalinska said.</p><p>The day began with the first trophy of the fortnight being handed out, as Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their French Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6, 6-3 (10-4) win over Evan King and Gabriela Dabrowski.</p><p>(With WTA/agency inputs)</p>