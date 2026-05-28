Key highlights

• Historic upset Sinner, the top seed, was knocked out in the second round by Cerundolo, who had never beaten him before.

• Cerundolo's dominance After losing the first two sets, Cerundolo staged a remarkable comeback to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

• Sinner's Grand Slam quest Sinner remains one of only a few active players to lack a French Open title, having won the Australian Open twice and Wimbledon and the US Open once each.

• Recent form advantage Sinner had recently completed the clay-court Masters 1000 set, becoming the second player after Djokovic to achieve this feat.