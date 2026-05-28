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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
World No.1 Jannik Sinner stunned by 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a second-round French Open 2026 upset.
Key highlights
• Historic upset
Sinner, the top seed, was knocked out in the second round by Cerundolo, who had never beaten him before.
• Cerundolo's dominance
After losing the first two sets, Cerundolo staged a remarkable comeback to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.
• Sinner's Grand Slam quest
Sinner remains one of only a few active players to lack a French Open title, having won the Australian Open twice and Wimbledon and the US Open once each.
• Recent form advantage
Sinner had recently completed the clay-court Masters 1000 set, becoming the second player after Djokovic to achieve this feat.
• Alcaraz's milestone
Carlos Alcaraz completed his career Grand Slam earlier in 2025 by winning the Australian Open, adding pressure on Sinner to do the same.
Key statistics
4
Sinner's Grand Slam titles
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:46 IST