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French Open 2026 | Jannik Sinner stunned by Juan Manuel Cerundolo in second-round Paris shocker

Sinner's only previous meeting with the 56th-ranked Argentinian was a straight-sets win in the round of 128 at Wimbledon three years ago.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:46 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

French Open 2026 | Jannik Sinner stunned by Juan Manuel Cerundolo in second-round Paris shocker

In one line
World No.1 Jannik Sinner stunned by 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a second-round French Open 2026 upset.
Key highlights
Historic upset
Sinner, the top seed, was knocked out in the second round by Cerundolo, who had never beaten him before.
Cerundolo's dominance
After losing the first two sets, Cerundolo staged a remarkable comeback to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.
Sinner's Grand Slam quest
Sinner remains one of only a few active players to lack a French Open title, having won the Australian Open twice and Wimbledon and the US Open once each.
Recent form advantage
Sinner had recently completed the clay-court Masters 1000 set, becoming the second player after Djokovic to achieve this feat.
Alcaraz's milestone
Carlos Alcaraz completed his career Grand Slam earlier in 2025 by winning the Australian Open, adding pressure on Sinner to do the same.
Key statistics
56th
Cerundolo's ranking
3
Sets won by Cerundolo
4
Sinner's Grand Slam titles
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:46 IST
sportsSports NewsFrench OpenRoland GarrosTennisGrand SlamParisJannik Sinner

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