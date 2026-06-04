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Homesportstennis

French Open 2026 | Mirra Andreeva races past Marta Kostyuk to reach maiden Grand Slam final

The eighth-seeded needed just 76 minutes to book her place in the first Grand Slam final of her career, snapping Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:35 IST
French OpenRoland GarrosTennis

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