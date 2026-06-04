French Open 2026 | Mirra Andreeva races past Marta Kostyuk to reach maiden Grand Slam final

<p>Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 to enter the final of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Thursday ( June 4).</p><p>The eighth-seeded Andreeva needed just 76 minutes to book her place in the first Grand Slam final of her career at Roland Garros, snapping Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak 6-1, 6-3.</p>.Kostyuk sends former champion Swiatek packing in French Open last 16\n.<p>The 19-year-old will play either compatriot Diana Shnaider or Pole Maja Chwalinska in Saturday's final.</p><p>Andreeva became the third-youngest Roland Garros finalist behind only 18-year-old Coco Gauff in 2022 and 17-year-old Kim Clijsters in 2001. </p><p>After world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka crashed out in the quarterfinals, Andreeva, is the highest-ranked player left in the tournament.</p><p>The third meeting between Kostyuk and Andreeva unfolded against a backdrop of political tension rooted in Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.</p> <p>(With WTA Media inputs)<br></p>