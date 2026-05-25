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Homesportstennis

French Open 2026: Nishesh Basavareddy defeats Taylor Fritz

Up next for Basavareddy is a second-round clash against Alexander Shevchenko or Alex Michelsen.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 20:15 IST
Sports NewsFrench OpenTennis

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