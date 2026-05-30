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French Open | Djokovic's wait for 25th Grand Slam title continues as teen sensation Fonseca scripts famous win

The gruelling five-set encounter, that saw Fonseca bounce back from being two sets down, lasted four hours and 53 minutes.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 02:53 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 02:53 IST
Sports NewsFrench OpenNovak DjokovicTennis

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