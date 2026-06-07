French Open Final 2026 | Alexander Zverev clinches maiden Grand Slam title

Alexander Zverev wins his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open, ending a 35-year German drought.

Key facts

• Historic victory Zverev claimed his maiden Grand Slam title after losing three previous finals, becoming the first German man to win the French Open since Boris Becker in 1991.

• Final match details Zverev defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in a five-set thriller on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

• Head-to-head context The final marked the second meeting between Zverev and Cobolli in 2026, with the German holding a 1-1 tie in their ATP Head-to-Head series.