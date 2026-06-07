French Open Final 2026 | Alexander Zverev clinches maiden Grand Slam title

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Alexander Zverev wins his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open, ending a 35-year German drought.
Key facts
• Historic victory
Zverev claimed his maiden Grand Slam title after losing three previous finals, becoming the first German man to win the French Open since Boris Becker in 1991.
• Final match details
Zverev defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in a five-set thriller on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
• Head-to-head context
The final marked the second meeting between Zverev and Cobolli in 2026, with the German holding a 1-1 tie in their ATP Head-to-Head series.
• Clutch performance
Zverev showcased nerves of steel, dominating crucial moments to secure victory on the hallowed Parisian clay.
Key statistics
3
Zverev's Grand Slam finals before victory
35
Years since last German French Open winner
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 07 June 2026, 17:44 IST