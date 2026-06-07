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French Open Final 2026 | Alexander Zverev clinches maiden Grand Slam title

It was literally a German roulette on Parisian clay on a Sunday evening.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 17:44 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

French Open Final 2026 | Alexander Zverev clinches maiden Grand Slam title

In one line
Alexander Zverev wins his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open, ending a 35-year German drought.
Key facts
Historic victory
Zverev claimed his maiden Grand Slam title after losing three previous finals, becoming the first German man to win the French Open since Boris Becker in 1991.
Final match details
Zverev defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in a five-set thriller on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Head-to-head context
The final marked the second meeting between Zverev and Cobolli in 2026, with the German holding a 1-1 tie in their ATP Head-to-Head series.
Clutch performance
Zverev showcased nerves of steel, dominating crucial moments to secure victory on the hallowed Parisian clay.
Key statistics
3
Zverev's Grand Slam finals before victory
35
Years since last German French Open winner
5
Final score sets
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 07 June 2026, 17:44 IST
Sports NewsFrench OpenTennisGrand SlamAlexander ZverevATPFrench Open title

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