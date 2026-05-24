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Homesportstennis

French Open gets under way with Coldplay song on strings, heat on clay

Italian Jannik Sinner, the world number one, is the heavy favourite in ⁠the men’s ⁠draw, while the women’s draw seems wide open.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 10:29 IST
Sports NewsFrench OpenTennis

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