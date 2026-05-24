<p>Paris: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/french-open"> French Open</a> started on Sunday under a blazing sun as panama-hatted fans streamed into Roland Garros, which felt more Riviera than claycourt grind as alleys echoed with a violin rendition of Coldplay's <em>Viva la Vida</em> and other soft-rock staples.</p><p>With temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), play began at 0900 GMT (1100 local time).</p><p>Russian Karen Khachanov, seeded 13, was taking on French hope Arthur Gea on Court Suzanne Lenglen an hour before 11th-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic opens proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier against Sinja Kraus of Austria.</p>.Petr Bar Biryukov holds nerve to clinch title.<p>The claycourt Grand Slam suffered two major withdrawals as twice champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled out last month with a wrist injury and much-hyped local favourite Arthur Fils also withdrew injured on Saturday.</p><p>Italian Jannik Sinner, the world number one, is the heavy favourite in the men’s draw, while the women’s draw seems wide open.</p><p>Serbian Novak Djokovic, chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, opens his campaign against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard later on Sunday.</p><p>Russian eight seed Mirra Andreeva will be the highest seeded woman in action when she takes on French wildcard Fiona Ferro. </p>