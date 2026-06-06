French Open | Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest women's singles champion since 1992

<p>Paris: Mirra Andreeva became the youngest French Open champion in over three decades on Saturday as she swept aside surprise finalist Maja Chwalinska 6-3 6-2 on a blustery Court Philippe Chatrier, where the Pole seemed frozen by the magnitude of the occasion.</p><p>The 19-year-old Russian, the youngest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=roland%20garros">Roland Garros</a> women’s singles winner since Monica Seles won her third straight title in 1992 aged 18, overcame a jittery start to claim her maiden Grand Slam crown, growing in authority as the match wore on while Chwalinska struggled to settle on the big stage.</p>.<p>The world number 114, who will rise to 21st in the world rankings on Monday, had captivated Roland Garros with her tactical intelligence and fearless variety in a nine-match winning run that began in qualifying but the magic deserted her in the final despite the support of hundreds of Polish fans.</p><p>On a court that suddenly seemed vast and unforgiving, Chwalinska looked a shadow of the player who had outmanoeuvred opponent after opponent to reach the championship match.</p>.<p>"You're a very tricky opponent. Wouldn't want to play you one more time. No, it's ok. I hope we play many more finals in the future," Andreeva said during the trophy ceremony.</p><p>"It was a big dream of mine to win this tournament. I can't believe that I'm holding this trophy.</p><p>As eighth seed Andreeva's groundstrokes found their range and her confidence swelled, Chwalinska's touch deserted her.</p><p>The Pole's trademark drop shots and changes of pace yielded diminishing returns, and the Russian teenager seized control to complete a breakthrough triumph that confirmed her arrival among the game's elite.</p><p>The opening set was a nervous affair, with both players struggling to settle under the pressure of a Grand Slam final.</p><p>Chwalinska was only the second female player since tennis turned professional in 1968 to make it to the final of a major after Britain's Emma Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open.</p><p>ThePole survived a marathon opening service game in which she saved three break points with a combination of deft drop shots and fearless forehand winners but neither player managed to establish control.</p>.French Open 2026 | Mirra Andreeva races past Marta Kostyuk to reach maiden Grand Slam final.<p><strong>Balance Shift</strong></p><p>Breaks were exchanged repeatedly as errors flowed from both rackets, Andreeva contributing two double faults in one service game while Chwalinska's forehand repeatedly misfired.</p><p>At 3-3, however, the balance shifted decisively.</p><p>Andreeva began finding greater depth and weight on her heavy groundstrokes, forcing Chwalinska onto the defensive and drawing errors from her opponent's racket.</p><p>The Russian broke for 4-3 when Chwalinska netted a sliced backhand, consolidated for 5-3 and pounced on a nervy final service game to wrap up the set.</p><p>Andreeva then broke to go 2-0 up after yet another unforced forehand error from Chwalinska, who wasted three break points and dropped serve again to fall 4-0 behind.</p><p>Chwalinska pulled a break back and rallied to 5-2 down, only for Andreeva, the first teenager to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Poland's Iga Swiatek in 2020, to seal victory and the title on her opponent's serve with a crosscourt backhand winner.</p><p>She will pocket $3.22 million for winning the title while Chwalinska will take home $1.61 million, about twice the amount she had collected since the beginning of her career.</p><p>"Congratulations to Mirra, such an incredible player, so young and so talented, it's so annoying. Congratulations to your team as well, for an amazing job, and all the best for the future," said Chwalinska.</p><p>"I wish we could see a better match today, but Mirra is too good, so I guess it's her fault. I tried my best. I'm sorry. I will never forget these three weeks, Paris will forever be in my heart. Merci." </p>