Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

French Open | Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest women's singles champion since 1992

The 19-year-old Russian is the youngest Roland Garros women’s singles winner ⁠since Monica Seles won her third straight title in 1992 aged 18.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 15:41 IST
sportsSports NewsFrench OpenRoland Garros

Follow us on :

Follow Us