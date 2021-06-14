French Open: Novak 'Houdini' Djokovic shows the beauty of hope

"It was a horrifying experience for everyone. Particularly for children. We did not understand what was happening."

- Novak Djokovic

A year ago, Novak Djokovic gave an interview to Graham Bensinger. It was not just another 'sit and talk' interview. Djokovic, along with Bensinger, visited the shelter where he and his family waited night after night during bombings in his native Serbia. And he narrated his experience of growing up in a war-torn country.

From March 24, 1999, to June 10, 1999, NATO carried out an aerial bombing campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War. The bombings continued until an agreement was reached that led to the withdrawal of Yugoslav armed forces from Kosovo and the establishment of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, a UN peacekeeping mission.

Djokovic, as a 12-year-old, was terrified when he experienced those raining shells. It was something that he would never forget. That horror would teach him about the need to fight for survival. It would give him what many would later call, 'nerves of steel'.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, all of 22, is 12 years younger than Djokovic. Djokovic once described Tsitsipas as a player having the "traits of a champion". Before the French Open final, Tsitsipas said that he hoped to make the veteran champ's words come true.

Tsitsipas started the match very much like someone determined to achieve his goal. He served well, moved smoothly, and returned Djokovic's every shot with equal and sometimes even greater energy.

Djokovic was unperturbed. As Tsitispas stormed out of the blocks, Djokovic was calm, stroking his shoes with the racket to shed some of the red soil. More than anything, it was going to be a battle of nerves between them.

Did Djokovic lose his composure when he showed the sarcastic thumbs up at the end of the fifth game in the first set that he lost by playing a wild double-handed backhand? No, it was just typical Djokovic. However, it looked ominous for him when he took a tumble during the seventh game. Everyone feared that he might have suffered an injury. Djokovic just got up and walked away.

Tsitsipas then unleashed a flurry of forehands. He was covering every corner of the court. The shots followed his orders and travelled at impossible trajectories to send Djokovic scrambling for returns. Tsitsipas's calm and assured presence made it hard to believe that it was his first Grand Slam final. The traits of a champion.

The crowd began to cheer vociferously, sensing that something special was unfolding before them. The cheers reached such a crescendo at times that the chair umpire had to repeatedly call for silence.

Djokovic broke Tsitsipas's serve to lead 6-5. And then, Tsitsipas broke straight back to level the score 6-6 and push the game to the tiebreaker. Not often does one see Djokovic getting overshadowed when it comes to mental strength. But it was one of those days.

Tstispas won the first set 7-6, edging out Djokovic in a hard-fought tiebreak. The latter was bewildered. Tsitsipas was upbeat.

And then, Djokovic was broken in the second set. The first point that Tsitsipas won in the second game was a testament to his skill. It was a long rally, with Djokovic pushing Tsitsipas back to the baseline, but the Greek somehow managed to return everything hurled at him and win the point. Djokovic, an institution that has ruled tennis for so long, was being dismantled brick by brick.

Tsitsipas won the second set 6-2. Utterly dominant, magnificently precise.

After beating Rafael Nadal in the semi-final, Djokovic compared the win to climbing Mount Everest. He called it his best match at Roland Garros and one of the top three matches of his entire career. However, as the sun began to set in Paris, Djokovic was staring at another Mount Everest. This time, it was looking like an insurmountable barrier.

Djokovic would not give in easily. He had seen war and he knew that each bomber would eventually pass. In the chat with Bensinger, he said, "I used that anger in a way that fuels me to be successful in tennis. But that changed. I will not forget what happened, but at the same time, I don't think it's good for anybody to be stuck in the emotions of hatred, anger, rage."

Later, he learnt how to forgive. He started believing in the philosophy of 'love is forgiveness'. The state of mental peace he attained made him more focused, determined and lethal.

Djokovic fought. He won the third set 6-3 against an in-form player. After being pummeled, Djokovic finally landed a blow. It was one that reminded Tsitsipas that he was facing one of the greatest players tennis had ever seen. Djokovic smelt blood.

He hit again. He won the fourth set 6-2. After trailing 0-2, he had done the almost impossible task of pushing the match to a deciding fifth set. Novak Djokovic had the momentum and it was Tsitsipas's turn to look bewildered.

For Tsitsipas, it was a replay of his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev. He was leading 2-0, only to lose the next two sets. Tsitsipas might have dreamt of a similar comeback in the fifth set. But Djokovic is no Zverev.

The crowd cheered wildly as the two players entered the court for the final set. Djokovic stretched a little, Tsitispas got ready to serve.

Both players matched each other blow for blow. Before the final, Djokovic had spent in total more than 16 hours on the court in the tournament, one hour more than Tsitsipas. Neither of them showed signs of fatigue.

Djokovic was in familiar territory and it became more evident as the set went on. Tsitsipas was running out of gas while Djokovic had an extra spring in his step. And then, the champion broke Tsitsipas's serve. Djokovic had pulled off a Houdini act.

The result: 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. If anybody told Djokovic before the match that he would win the final after being down by two sets, would he have believed it?

In all probability, yes. Djokovic has transformed himself over the years, both physically and mentally. From an injury-prone youngster, he has become one of the fittest athletes the world has ever seen. From a player seething with anger, Djokovic has become the picture of composure on the court. Of course, he still gets angry. He gets frustrated, with the crowd, with his game, with the opponent. Beneath that rage, however, lies belief. A belief that he can overcome any hurdle, that pushes him to fight until the very end.

Novak Djokovic, for some reason, is not as adored as Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer. He does not possess Nadal's brutality or Federer's elegance. He plays his own brand of tennis. One in which he keeps on fighting when the chips are down, always waiting to pounce upon the next chance that fate will present.

As the world continues to battle a deadly pandemic, an indomitable Djokovic gave us all a lesson with a racket in his hand. One on belief and hope that we would do well to remember.