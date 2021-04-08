French Open postponed by a week: Tournament source

French Open postponed by a week: Tournament source

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 08 2021, 04:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 04:47 ist
This file photo taken on October 9, 2020, shows a general view at night of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's singles semi-final tennis match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day 13 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Credit: AFP File Photo

 The 2021 French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week, a source close to the organisers said on Wednesday.

The clay-court Grand Slam event was set to begin on May 23, but will now get underway on May 30 in the hope of more fans being able to attend at Roland Garros.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Roland Garros
French Open
Grand Slam
Tennis

What's Brewing

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars this year

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars this year

Worsening gender gap worrying

Worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 