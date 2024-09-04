Fritz, Navarro delight US Open home crowd, roar into semi-finals

New York: The stars and stripes prevailed at the U.S. Open on Tuesday as Americans Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro advanced to their first ever Grand Slam semi-finals under sunny skies on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fritz, the 12th seed, denied world number four Alexander Zverev another shot at a first major with a 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) triumph just two months after dispatching the big German in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

"I've had a lot of looks at quarter-finals over the past couple of years and today just felt different. I really felt like it was my time to take it a step further," Fritz said.

"It's only fitting I'm doing it here on this court at the Open in front of this crowd," he said over the roaring home fans.

Fritz claimed a tight first set in a tiebreak after the two towering players wowed fans with a mixture of powerful baseline blasts and drop shots and winners at the net.