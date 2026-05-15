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From ATP high days to Challenger grind: What awaits Ilya Ivashka ?

It seems like Ivashka is an expert at knowing the exact moment when a conversation with him heads into ‘flashback’ direction.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:44 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:44 IST
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