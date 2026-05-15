From ATP high days to Challenger grind: What awaits Ilya Ivashka ?

<p>Bengaluru: Sensing the hesitation in the query, a smirk immediately took over Ilya Ivashka’s sweaty face. It was a question that has been thrown at the Belarusian man multiple times in the last few years. So by now, it seems like Ivashka is an expert at knowing the exact moment when a conversation with him heads into ‘flashback’ direction.</p>.<p>“Well, it is what it is. I mean, it could have been worse,” says the 6 feet 4 inches man from Minsk who is here in the city competing in the two ATP 50 Challenger events at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. </p>.<p>In the ‘past’, Ivashka was trading blows with the best in the business. He was a regular at the Grand Slams between 2019 and 2022, during which he reached a career-high of 40 in the world ranking, represented his country at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, won an ATP 250 title the same year and was threatening the top-10 players regularly at events. </p>.<p>But his steady rise suddenly sustained a slip that quickly became a downward spiral that went out of the now 32-year-old’s control. </p>.<p>“My hip always troubled me. Even during the years I was playing well, I was mostly playing with pain. It got worse by the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. </p>.Karnataka Open ATP Challenger: Kriish, Manish punch quarters berth.<p>“I just tried to do as much as I can without going for surgery. I tried conservative methods and they worked for a period, but then one part in the hip broke, so I had to go in for a surgery.</p>.<p>“Even after that I started to play a little bit. And then I injured it again, then had surgery again.” </p>.<p>A rather dramatic turn of events due to injuries and the physical pain that accompanies were beyond his control. But what about the silent inner conflict during such a phase, especially going from being top-40 to currently ranked 722 in the world? </p>.<p>“Of course it’s completely different when you are 40 and then you have to start this game from zero completely. I just want to stay healthy and win as many matches as I can. I started playing in March (2026), so I want to go until the end of the season to see where I can reach,” offers Ivashka. </p>.<p>Ask him about describing his journey filled with highs and lows and Ivashka’s straight face sets the stage for a straight-forward, no-nonsense reply similar to the approach he swears by to counter every test thrown by tennis. </p>.<p>“I have no complaints about anything. No, because it doesn’t change anything. If I start to complain, it’s not going to change anything,” admits the Arsenal fan, who had dropped a mere 11 games in three of his straight-set wins in Bengaluru before losing to top seed Keegan Smith of the USA in the semifinal on Friday. </p>.<p>It will be a defeat Ivashka is sure to take in his stride as he awaits yet another week and another reset in his quest to regain his glory days. </p>