I didn't know how I'd come back, says Serena Williams

I didn't know how I'd come back, says Serena Williams

The American star will return to singles action at Wimbledon next week for the first time since her tearful exit

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 25 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 19:48 ist
Serena Williams. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Serena Williams admits that she didn't know how or when she would return to tennis but insisted retirement had not been on her agenda during her year-long absence.

"I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. I had no plans. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back," said the 40-year-old on Saturday.

The American star will return to singles action at Wimbledon next week for the first time since her tearful exit from the All England Club in the first round in 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Tennis
Serena Williams
World news

What's Brewing

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Shinde's native village 'wants to see him as CM'

Shinde's native village 'wants to see him as CM'

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

 