I didn't know how I'd come back, says Serena Williams

Serena Williams admits that she didn't know how or when she would return to tennis but insisted retirement had not been on her agenda during her year-long absence.
"I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. I had no plans. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back," said the 40-year-old on Saturday.
The American star will return to singles action at Wimbledon next week for the first time since her tearful exit from the All England Club in the first round in 2021.
